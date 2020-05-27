Escorted by the Angels into the presence of God, Betty Jean (Tobin) Alexander, 75, passed away in her home at 12:05 pm Friday, May 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side after a 4 year battle with stomach cancer. She was born in Frankfort, IN, October 25, 1944, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Mary B. (Burge) Tobin. She was married to Richard L. Alexander on November 23, 1963, and he survives. They were married at the North Side Nazarene Church were Betty was a member growing up. Later she joined Morning Star Church. Betty was a 1962 graduate of Kokomo High School.

Although Betty was a devoted stay at home mom until her children were older, jobs she held were working at McClellan’s Dime Store as a teenager, Kingston Products Local 1312 United Steel Workers, Kyle Pickering Gravel Company, Ladd Dental in Kokomo, and she retired from Motion Industries in 2009.

Betty and Dick graduated together but started dating while they worked with each other at the dime store. Dick asked Betty if she would like to go ice skating, so Betty ran right out and bought a pair of skates, those skates hang on a wall of their house as a reminder of that beginning! Dick always said he got Betty for a dime at “The .10¢ Store”…but she turned out to be “A Million Dollar Girl!”

Betty enjoyed a lot of hobbies including crocheting, which her mom taught her as a young girl. She made many baby blankets and hats, not only for babies she knew, but also for preemies at the local hospitals. Recently she enjoyed making dish cloths for friends and family as she recuperated from her bouts with chemo. She loved puzzles and word finds, spoiling her two cats Princess and Furball, feeding and watching birds in their beautiful bird sanctuary and working in her many flower gardens. The Alexander’s garden was featured in the 2005 Howard County Master Gardener’s Garden Stroll. Her favorite flowers were Roses and her special “Las Vegas Flowers” that she grew from seeds every year. Betty so loved her hummingbirds and made many batches of sugar water each summer. Cardinals were one of her absolute favorite things…”visitors from Heaven.”

Betty was the mom who read to her children, played with them like a mother should, and spent time doing crafts and making cookies together. She enjoyed volunteering as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, helping with Bible school and being a Room Mother for her kid’s classes. If her kids, grandkids or great-grandson was involved in anything at all, she was there! Vacations and special trips with her family were some of her favorite times. Betty and Dick traveled to many wonderful places in their 56 years.

Along with her husband Dick, Betty is survived by daughter, Paris (Kim) Horner; son, Bryan Alexander (partner, Kimberly Ann), all of Kokomo; grandson, Chad (Hailey) Alexander, Kokomo; granddaughter, Madison (Micah) Lacefield, Westfield; great-grandsons, Noah and Rowan Alexander, Kokomo; sisters, Earline (Ron) Brunt, Lois Bowers, and Marjorie (Chuck) Helvig, all of Kokomo; sisters-in-law, Sheila Schuchert, Front Royal, VA, and Marilyn Zeis, Kokomo, along with several nieces, nephews, and many loving cousins; and best friend, Reita Turner Maupin.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles R. Tobin, Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law, Roger Alexander; mother and father-in-law, Madge and Chet Alexander; grandma and grandpa Birdge and grandma and grandpa Tobin, all of Glasgow, Kentucky where Betty’s family spent some of her younger years.

Betty loved Kentucky. She went to a 2 room school named Lucas where 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders were all together in one room with an old coal stove in the middle. Later in life, many trips with family members were made “back home” to visit family and all of the places that held special memories including the Tobin farm. Both of Betty’s great-grandmothers were full blooded Cherokee.

Betty would like to thank all of her doctors who were so kind and thoughtful. Dr. Maus and nurses, Dr. Gupta and nurses, and special nurse Maggie, Dr. Singh (St. Vincent, Indy) and special nurse Sarah. A special thank you to Janelle with St. Vincent Home Hospice Care.

Betty would like to thank all who prayed for her through the last 4 years! Her family, friends, her KHS girlfriends group that had lunches together, churches, total strangers that lifted her up, and all of the loving Sisters of the Poor Clares. Sincerely…. What a blessing and help those prayers were, and continue to be!!

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday, May 29, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 am at Crown Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to EquiVenture, PO Box 2573., Kokomo, IN 46904-2573. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.