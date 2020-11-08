Betty Jean Frederickson

Betty Jean (Williams) Frederickson, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 1:12 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. She was born May 23, 1938 to Arthur and Dorotha (James) Williams. On March 28, 1998, she married Donald Lee Frederickson, at Cornerstone Christian Church, and he survives.
Betty was a 1956 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was employed by Factory Connection for 11 years and enjoyed many “daughters” over that time. She was a devoted wife and mother. Betty believed her sons and family were gifts from God. Through the years she was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She freely gave them her love and time for as long as they wanted her to. Betty and Donald belonged to In His Image Church and loved the Lord totally. Betty also was a 10 year member of Alanon and felt very strongly about helping families and friends of addiction. She was blessed with many friends from that group. One of her favorite places to visit was Highland Park, where she would enjoy taking walks.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by her sons, Kelly Joe (Cathy) Tedlock, Christopher Warnock, and Cory Warnock; step-children, Diana Overfield, Jeff L. (Stephanie) Frederickson, and Rene (Arnie) Truax; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Billy Joe Williams, Earl Williams, James Williams, and Larry Williams; and sisters, Genevieve Warnock and Wyona Mae Akers.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the church. Contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to In His Image Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
