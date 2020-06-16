Betty Jane Weaver, 98, Swayzee, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. One July 31, 1921, she was born in the home of her parents, Walter and Madge(Rudy) Green, who lived north of Swayzee. She married Charles William Weaver III, on August 11, 1939, and he preceded her in death on February 26, 1994. They were married 55 years.
Betty graduated from Swayzee High School and spent most of her married life as a homemaker and farmer’s wife. She later worked at Oak Hill High School, where she retired. Betty was a lifelong member of Swayzee United Methodist Church, long-time 4-H leader, and 75-year member of the Order of Eastern Star. Retiring from farm life, Betty and Charles moved to her current residence in Swayzee in 1987. She enjoyed having neighbors close by and walking throughout town….always watchful for a four-leaf clover.
Betty lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with family and friends, playing a competitive game of Euchre, watching IU basketball, tending her flowers, making baskets, and enjoying anything chocolate.
Survivors include her children: Charlene(Dan) Kobida of Cincinnati, Ohio; Charles William(Sandy) Weaver, IV, of Marion, and Lori Graham of Greentown; grandchildren: Dan(Laura) Kobida of Cold Spring, KY; Scott(Jean) Kobida of Holly Springs, NC; Betsy(Todd) Haughee of Apex NC; Charles William”Chip”(Brenda) Weaver V of Converse; Laurie Weaver of Madison, WI; Kaicy Haman(Chris) of Marion; Amanda(Chris) Graham-Bishop of Frankfort; and Marla Graham of Greentown; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Mitchel, Luke Haughee; Charles William”Bill” Weaver VI; Lillian Weaver; Tyler and Keira Kobida; Bohdan Kobida, and Ashley(Seth) Greenman; great-great-grandchildren: Luz and Andres Greenman; several nephews, nieces, and cousins; and Betty’s dear friend and neighbor: Pat Wyneken.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, William Green.