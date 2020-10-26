Betty J. (Hovarter) Jernagan

Betty J. Jernagan, 98, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 8:58 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born November 25, 1921 in Kokomo to Olin and Blanche (Gullion) Hovarter. She married Edward R. Jernagan and he preceded her in death November 23, 1965.
Betty retired from the United States Postal Service in 1991 with over 26 years of service as a clerk in the Galveston Post Office. She was a member of the Galveston First Baptist Church and Eastern Star.
Surviving family include her children, Roberta (Bobbie) E. Shaffer of Vero Beach, FL; Donna (Jerry) Walker of Kokomo; Lynn (Kathy) Jernagan, Kokomo; and Richard Jernagan of Galveston. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward, 1 brother, Edward Orr, 1 granddaughter and 1 daughter-in-law.
Private family funeral services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangments. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Betty's family, please visit our floral store.