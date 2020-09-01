Betty D. Willis, 83, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 8:48 P.M., at her residence. She was born to the late Carlos Shelton and Margaret (Imaly) Proctor on February 7, 1937 in New Castle, Indiana. She was married to Gerry Willis and he preceded her in death on November 18, 1998.
Betty retired from the Howard County Clerk’s office in 2015. In the past, she worked as a Meter Maid and a dispatcher for the Kokomo Police Department. Betty was heavily involved in politics and served on a Precinct Committee, attending many Democratic conventions. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Howard County Trustee. Even though Betty was dedicated to her work and serving on different boards, she always made time for her family and friends. She was very social and enjoyed parties with her loved ones. Betty also enjoyed cooking and shopping. She was truly, the matriarch of her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is her daughter, Kim (Darren Nakanishi) Turner, Kokomo; stepdaughters, Michelle (Doug) Bowles, Ft. Orange, FL., and Stephanie (Randy) Doughton, Cincinnati, OH; stepson, Mark (Darrel Streets) Willis, Yelm, WA; grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) May and Candice (Rob Staley) May; great-grandchildren, Sullivan May, Jax May, Vincent Staley, Jonathon Huffman, Braden Staley, and J.D. Shelton; many nieces and nephews; and her canine companion of 11 years. Duke.
Preceded in death is her loving husband, Gerry; son, Randy Turner; and her brothers, Danny Shelton and Jim Shelton.
There will be a time of visitation for Betty on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 1:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 South Main Street, Kokomo. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Ray Tetrault. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. Facial masks are required and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. You may read Betty’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarymain.com to leave the family an online condolence.