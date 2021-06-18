Bettie Jo Glover, 90, passed away on June 16, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 24, 1930 to the late Joseph and Gladys (Griffey) Evans in Kokomo. Bettie spent 26 years working for Delco before retiring in 1988.
She enjoyed bowling and, in her younger years, painting. Bettie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally. She was also a devout Christian and a longtime member of Beulah Land Church and later on, In His Image Church, before her health declined.
Bettie is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Albert Glover; second husband, Jackie Hollingsworth; her son, Albert Richard "Rick" Glover; and her daughter, Christine "Chris" Brannon.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheena Smith (Duane); granddaughters, Kristy Kanable, Shelly Cunningham (Tom), Jamie Frances (Jay); a grandson, Bryan Crail (Melissa); great grandchildren, Jake and Jenna Wiechmann, Kylie Simpson, Drake Frances, and Bryce and Ashley Cunningham; and great-great grandchildren Hannah and Emma Crail, and Rilynn and Cade Fiscus.
Services for Bettie will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at 1pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Chaplain Joel Flowers will officiate. Bettie will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Sabrina, Natasha, and Kristen of Southern Care Hospice as well as all the caregivers at Kokomo Place that took care of Bettie, all of whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission.