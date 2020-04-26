Bettie E. Windsor, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 12:04 am Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home. She was born February 25, 1932, in Swayzee, Indiana, the daughter of the late Arthur & Vera (Zirkle) Exmeyer. On October 12, 1951, in Nead, Indiana, she married Bobby “Duke” Windsor and he preceded her in death November 2, 2006.
Bettie was a 1950 graduate of Clay Township High School in Miami County. She retired in 1982 from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. Bettie attended Cassville United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Delco Alumni Association, the Cassville Lions Club and several Euchre clubs. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening, and volunteering at the Rescue Mission.
Bettie is survived by her daughters, Karen E. Windsor, Kokomo, Joyce A. (Norma L. Garcia) Windsor, Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Sandra J. (Daniel E.) Maine, Westfield; grandchildren, Elton C. (Amy) Windsor, Kokomo, Christopher D. (Shannon) Turley, Kokomo, Wesley A. (Sarah) Turley, Trenton, New Jersey, Annastacia M. Maine, Fairmount, Sinclair E. Maine, and Cora F. Maine, both of Westfield; great-grandchildren, Andrew Turley, Marissa Sasser, Rian Turley, Quinlynn Turley, Duke Turley, Cully Turley, Myer Turley, Keyera Sutton, Shaylin Campbell, Lillian Windsor, and Brandon Campbell; brothers, Richard (Nancy) Exmeyer, Sharpsville, and Gary (Kathy) Exmeyer, Kokomo.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Bettie’s caregivers, Barb Ellis and Linda Simons.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Wayne E. Windsor.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 1:30 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Bettie’s memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, California 90266, or give online at www.pancan.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
