Beth Ann Taylor

Beth Taylor, 71, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Kokomo Place, after a brief illness.

She was born on July 10, 1949, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Chester L and Mildred K White. Beth graduated from Western High School and soon met her loving husband, Glenn L Taylor. The couple married on May 4, 1969 and honeymooned in Washington D.C. where Glenn worked for the government. Soon after, Glenn accepted a job at Delco Electronics and they moved back to Kokomo.

In July of 1972, just three days after her birthday, Beth and Glenn welcomed their only daughter Kelly into this world. Beth delighted in being involved in all her daughter's school activities ,especially when she joined the KHS Marching WIldkat Band. Beth and Glenn became chaperones and attended every competition and concert.

Beth started working for Ambassador/ Hallmark cards and worked part-time servicing several of the Kroger stores in town.

Beth and Glenn attended Calvary Baptist Church, where she was an active part of the women's group. She assisted her daughter, Kelly, in several areas of children's ministry. Beth and Glenn also helped his mother with custodial duties at the church.

Beth loved her family and friends. She enjoyed trips to fun places, especially zoos, cook-outs, and game nights with the "Friday Night Gang", a special group of friends. For many years, Beth and Glenn attended numerous sporting events and concerts of nieces and nephews and friends' children.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In August of 2000, Beth was blessed with her only grandchild, Katie Marie Babbs, a beautiful baby girl, who quickly became her pride and joy. Beth delighted in spending much of her time with her, making crafts, shopping, taking trips and attending all her school activities. She and Glenn were overjoyed when Katie joined the Western Marching Panther Band and were always in the stands watching them perform. Recently, Beth's granddaughter started Nursing School in Muncie and Beth was so proud of all her accomplishments.

Beth and Glenn celebrated 52 years of marriage and he survives. Beth is also survived by her daughter, Kelly Babbs (Jody) of Kokomo, and granddaughter, Katie Babbs and boyfriend Christian Harding, of Muncie. Surviving is also a brother, Dave White, and sister, Nancy Denman, both of Kokomo; several brothers and sister-in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews, and many special friends and their children. Beth is blessed to still have her beloved mother-in-law, Jodie Taylor, of Cutler, Indiana.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, and sister Sharon. Her vibrant personality and loving heart will be greatly missed by all.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 17 at 10am at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends may call on Wednesday, June 16 from 5-8 as well as an hour before the Service. Beth will be laid to rest at Albright Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Kokomo Place and Kindred Hospice for their great care and loving support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be give in her honor to Kindred Hospice.