Berniece (Armfield) Fye joined her beloved husband and best friend, Edwin Fye, at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Berniece was the youngest of three children born to Logan and Harriett (Helms) Armfield, in rural Howard County, on March 11, 1915. She grew up in a 16 room farmhouse one-half mile east of Touby Pike. She married Edwin E. Fye on March 23, 1938 at the Zion Church Parsonage. He passed away January 29, 1999. They were married for over 60 years.
Most of Berniece’s schooling was at Howard Township High School (Kokomo), but she graduated from Bunker Hill High School in the class of 1932 after her family moved to a farm just west of Bunker Hill. Berniece had lived and farmed in southern Miami County since 1938. She retired from Delco Electronics in 1972. Berniece started work for Crosley Radio Corporation in Kokomo in 1935 before it was purchased by General Motors and renamed Delco Radio Corporation the following year. She was paid 28 cents per hour when she began.
Berniece was an avid crossword puzzle fan, a cat-lover, and gardener. She had kept a daily diary since 1930. She was an early adopter of the internet and Facebook to keep in touch with friends and family, near and far. In her younger years, she was a diligent member of the Order Of The Eastern Star ascending to Worthy Matron. Berniece and Edwin were long-time members of the Kokomo Beta Nu Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa.
Survivors include one son, Michael E. Fye, Kokomo; three grandchildren, Steven and Jennifer (Ford) Fye, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Douglas and Elizabeth (Fye) Yeager, of West Lafayette, and Eleanor Fye of NYC, NY; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation to celebrate Berniece’s 105 years of life and pay your respects from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 N., Kokomo. Kindly be prepared to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
A private family graveside service will take place at a later date in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
