Bernice I. (Carlile) Robertson

Bernice I. Robertson, 102, of Galveston, went home to be with her Lord early Friday morning, January 22, 2021 at Kokomo Place Health Center in Kokomo. She was born March 17, 1918 in Howard County to Henry and Levona (Stevens) Carlile. She married Earl Addison Robertson on March 27, 1937. Earl preceded her in death on April 22, 1992.
Bernice was a homemaker. She graduated from Union Township High School in the class of 1936. Bernice loved gardening and attending to her flower beds. She was an active member in her church, Mt. Zion Free Methodist, for many decades. Bernice was also active with Meals on Wheels for Howard County for many years, taking hot meals to those homebound. She served as Coordinator for Reach to Recovery in Howard County, a program offered through the American Cancer Society. As a two-time cancer survivor, she gave back to others that so desperately needed encouragement during their time of need.
Surviving family include her children, Judith Ann (Max) Sullivan, Galveston; John (Eva) Robertson, Wilmette, IL; David (Pauline) Robertson, Lemont, IL; and Toney Robertson, Galveston. Surviving grandchildren are Gina Chambers, Mark (Tricia) Sullivan, Janae Sullivan, Hans (Gabby) Robertson, Nina (Jubran) Robertson, Lynsey (Michael) Panek, Ariana (Kyle) Edwards, and Alex Robertson. Surviving great grandchildren include, Blaine (Jasmine) Chambers, Halle (Ian) Muter, Kelsey Sullivan, Derek Sullivan, Whitney Wilkinson, Henry Robertson, Adalynn McKinney, Heidi Robertson, George Panek and Leo Kanaan Robertson. She is also survived by great great grandchildren, Lillian Wilkinson-Bogan and Elora Chambers. Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, siblings, Roscoe, Robert and Francis Carlile and Dorothy Graf.
Private family funeral services will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Jack Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to join the family at Galveston Cemetery for the committal service at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mt. Zion Free Methodist Church, 13048 S. County Road 400 W., Kokomo, IN. 46901 or to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org. There will be a Celebration of Life event once COVID is under control, so we can have the personal interactions that we all took for granted before COVID. Hopefully this will be later in 2021, but we will announce the date as soon as it is safe to hold the event.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
