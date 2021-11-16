Bernard “Sonny” & Sue Ann Tickfer, Kokomo, passed away on November 1, 2021, just hours apart from each other. They were married on September 8, 1956, at Grace United Methodist Church in Kokomo.

During their 65 years of marriage, they raised 3 wonderful children, were active members of the Main Street United Methodist Church, planted a vegetable garden every year, and canned and froze those vegetables, and delivered Meals on Wheels together.

Sue Ann (Smith) Tickfer was born in Kokomo, July 3, 1934, to the late Virgil and Dorothy (Reel) Smith. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1952 and from Ball State in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She had a variety of jobs including the 5 and 10 cent store, KHS bookstore during high school, a staff nurse and clinical instructor at St. Joseph Hospital, Dr. Warren McClure’s office, and in 1998 she retired from school nursing as the lead nurse for Kokomo-Center Schools.

Sue was a Den Mother, Brownies and Girl Scout leader and a 4-H leader. She belonged to the New Hope Circle, helped with noodle making, funeral dinners and the annual Bazaar. She was a member of County Home Extensions Homemakers and was a charter member of the Friendship Club where she considered the other members as sisters. She organized a reading and book give away program, which was named “First books for Kids”, and it was for Head Start students in hopes of starting the love of reading for them. She was chairman for the 12 years and felt it was a very worth while program. She also volunteered at Howard Community for several years. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and had a beautiful yard. She also liked to knit, crochet, cook, and bake. She took pride in her home and enjoyed being at home instead of taking a vacation. Her family was her life.

Bernard “Sonny” G. Tickfer was born in Mitchell, on September 28, 1934, to the late Bernard and Mary (Ball) Tickfer. He graduated in 1952 from Kokomo High School. He played hard as a child and worked hard as a man. While in high school he worked in the Pro shop and caddied at the Kokomo Country Club, that was where he learned to play golf and it became his favorite hobby. He also worked as a stocker at the A&P grocery store. As an adult he worked at Kokomo Sanitary Pottery as a caster and supervisor for 25 years. In 1998 he retired from DuPont Photo Masks. He took all his jobs seriously and with pride.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

During his youth Highland Park was his playground. He enjoyed all it had to offer, softball, fishing, swimming, ice skating and ice hockey. He was a Boy Scout of Troop 30 at Main Street UMC and enjoyed going to camp with his friends. His collection included WWII die cast airplanes and books about the war. He was, along with his son, a lifelong Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers football fan. He also was a meticulous wood worker and made many items to be used in their home. He ushered, made noodles, and belonged to Methodist Men at Main Street UMC. He liked any kind of music but the 50’s songs were his favorite and “More” was number one. He belonged to the Howard County Masonic Lodge, where he was a 32nd Mason, and the Scottish Rite of Indianapolis. He managed and coached the Gerber Little League teams at Eastside Little League and was also instrumental in building the concession stand. Nothing pleased him more than for one of his former players to call him Mr. Tickfer coach. Some of his favorite highlights were to get tickets to the Master’s Golf Tournament practice round in Augusta, GA., and his annual trip to Reelfoot Lake, TN to go fishing with his buddies, and last a trip to KY to see “Glacier Girl” fly again, she was a P38 airplane from WWII that was dug out of the ice in Iceland and rebuilt after many years of work on her.

Sue and Bernard are survived by their children, Kimberly (Lyle) Miller, David (Tammy) Tickfer, and Kristy (Doug) Ponsler; grandchildren, Lee (Matt) Boyland, Alex (Amy) Miller, Amy (Kurt) Morris, Andrew (Katrina) Ponsler, Shelby Tickfer, and Sarah Tickfer; great grandchildren, Max and Quinn Boyland, Madeline, Ellie, and Ryker Morris, and Imogen Miller; Bernard’s brother, Ronald Tickfer; and sister-in-law, Dee Smith; several nieces and nephews.

They were preceded in death by their parents, and Sue’s brother, Tom Smith.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life gathering that will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N West St, Russiaville, IN. The family will be meeting for private burial in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Bernard & Sue to the Bernard “Sonny” & Sue Ann Tickfer Scholarship Fund c/o the Kokomo Education Foundation, 1500 S. Washington Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.