Benny Rex Campbell, 77, of Kokomo, passed away at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home. He was born June 16, 1942, in Kokomo, to Darwin A. and Doris Helen (Pettit) Campbell. He married Janet Sue (Mason) Campbell in 1963, and she preceded him in death on February 15, 2009. On November 14, 2009, he married Winifred Ellen (Stroup) Rockey-Campbell, and she survives.
Ben graduated from Kokomo High School in 1960 and served in the United States Army Reserves from 1966 to 1972. He worked at Stellite, in Kokomo, until 1977, then at Greyhound in Mesa, Arizona, and retired from the Arizona Blood Systems in 2008. He enjoyed collecting Volkswagen memorabilia, hot wheels and Jeeps, and he loved music.
In addition to his wife, Winifred Ellen Rockey-Campbell, he is survived by his son, Craig Robert (Jean) Campbell, of Ohio; daughter, Christy Robin (Steven) Waite, of Ohio; step-son, Charles David (Mark) Rockey, of Kokomo; step-daughters, Lesa Lynn (Phil) Gross, of South Bend, Monica Jo (Mark) Greengard, of Kokomo, and Jennifer Ann (Craig) Lewis, of Kokomo; brother, Chuck (Connie) Campbell, of Kokomo; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his special dog and constant companion, Tilly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Janet Sue Campbell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Guardian Angel Hospice for their care, especially Mindy and Cathy, and to Dr. Moore and the oncology department at Community Howard Regional Health.
Private services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, with Rev. Bill Martin and Rev. Brian Daehn officiating. Burial will take place in Barnett Cemetery, at the corner of 700 W. and Old Sycamore Rd. Contributions may be made in Ben’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville has been entrusted with arrangements.
