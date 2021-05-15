Belva R. Huff

Belva Rebecca Huff, 99, Kokomo, passed away on May 14, 2021 of natural causes while surrounded by her children. Born July 18, 1921 in Elwood, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Edward M. and Jessie R. (Hill) Aldridge.
Belva graduated from Elwood High School in 1939 and was married to Joseph Harrison Huff on September 30, 1939. They were blessed to celebrate 71 years of marriage. Six children were born to this union: Sandra (Jack) Duckworth, Kokomo, IN; Janice (Joseph) Bougher, N. Ft. Myers, FL; Gloria (William) Babb, Kokomo, IN; Rebecca (Greg) Cook, Naples, FL; David (Lisa) Huff, Noblesville, IN; Delora (David) Mullens, Bloomington, IN.
Belva worked several jobs while still in school and as a young adult. Perhaps her most important and difficult job was raising three young children while her husband, Joe, was serving in the Navy during WWII. Throughout her adult life she cared for many children in her home. In her later years she continued to care for others, leaving a trail of love and tenderness throughout her entire life.
Belva accepted Jesus as Savior in 1977 and was baptized on August 13, 1990. She was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and on numerous boards. She could always be found volunteering and serving with selfless devotion wherever needed. Belva especially enjoyed many large family gatherings, camping trips, and vacations, which often numbered fifty or more family members attending. She was known for her love of the babies and toddlers, as she was always there to assist when a new baby joined the family. Belva had no greater joy than to know her children and extended family were living for the Lord.
Belva is survived by her six children, mentioned above; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and two nephews, Rick (Loretta) Aldridge and Brian (Mary Helen) Aldridge.
Belva was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jesse, an infant son, James Edward, and her beloved husband.
Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo on Tuesday, May 18 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kokomo Urban Outreach, 1706 Home Ave., Kokomo, IN 46902. Condolences to the family may be made at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.