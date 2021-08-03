PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a year-and-a-half of virtual and remote technology to engage firefighters, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is excited to be able to once again give firefighters the opportunity to engage with its technologies in real time as the annual Fire Department Instructor's Conference (FDIC) returns this week in Indianapolis, Ind. As a global leader in firefighter safety equipment and technology, MSA will showcase LUNAR – the company's latest breakthrough innovation to help make firefighting a safer profession. Over the three days of the conference, the company plans a new, immersive and interactive experience on the trade show floor.