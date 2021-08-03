Basil Marcellus "Mark" Thompson, 74 of Kokomo passed away at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne on July 31, 2021. He was born on April 15, 1947 in Kokomo to Charles Donald Thompson and Frances (Pierce) Thompson. On May 22, 1985 Mark married Linda Clark who survives.
Mark was a graduate of Northwestern High School and served in Untied States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for Delco Electronics for 33 and half years and Walmart for the last 12 years. Mark was a member of UAW #292 and Corvette Club in Kokomo. He loved his grandchildren so much and they called him Papaw.
Survivors include his wife; Linda Thompson, son; Bradley (Jennifer) Reed, sister; Angie Fox, brother; Donald Thompson, nine grandchildren; Derek Reed, Darin Reed, Jacob Reed, Grace Reed, Max Collins, Caroline Collins, Mary Kate Collins, Lucy Collins, Annabel Collins, and five great grandchildren; Sydnee Reed, Shelbee Reed, Samantha Reed, Alizabeth Reed, Daymion Reed.
