Bart Philip McQuinn, 56, Kokomo, passed away at 7:22 pm on Thursday October 14, 2021. He was born in Kokomo, to Jack P. and Julie M. (Miller) McQuinn on September 6, 1965.
Bart was a 1984 graduate of Haworth High School. After graduation he worked for Chem Lawn, Delphi, Allison Transmission, and then an Arborist for the City of Kokomo. He loved riding three wheelers, cats and music.
Bart is survived by his parents, Jack and Julie; brother, Bret (Cindy) McQuinn; grandmother, Lenora McQuinn; nieces and nephews, Paul Kelan (Lauren) McQuinn, Jared Cadence McQuinn, Megan McQuinn, and Aidan McQuinn; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Albright Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Donations may be made in Bart’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
