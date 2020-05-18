Barry William Nipper, 73 of Kokomo, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born to the late Donald Nipper and Paulene Farr Nipper on March 17, 1947 in Gary, Indiana.
Barry graduated from Horseman High School in Gary Indiana. He worked for Bona Vista in Kokomo for several years. He was a member at St. Lukes United Methodist Church for many years. He attended Sunday school and services every Sunday.
He is survived by his brother Guy Nipper, and sister Dixie Fiorrello.
There will be a funeral service for Barry at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel on Wednesday May 20, 2020 with Pastor Scott Pattison officiating. Burial will take place at Waterloo Memorial Cemetery in Iowa.
Ellers Mortuary is being entrusted with arrangements.