Barry Wayne Shietze, of Fullerton, California, formerly of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away on April 13, 2020, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and southern Arizona.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is collaborating with the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI to conduct a scientific study to measure the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
The US Geological Survey released the first ever comprehensive lunar map with rock layers and craters charted in great detail.
Sen. Mark Warner looked to bring some levity to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak by sharing a cooking tutorial this week -- but even some of his colleagues decried his culinary choice as fishy and heavy-handed.
President Donald Trump repeatedly suggested hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 patients. Early trials of the drug found it does not help and sometimes has negative side effects.
After run on wide receivers — and pick of QB Jordan Love — Packers have Round 2 options in NFL draft
While many of the receivers that were available when the Packers picked Thursday night figure to be gone before Green Bay is slated to go on the clock in the second round at No. 62, GM Brian Gutekunst still should be able to find a wideout he likes before Day 2 ends.
Joe Biden outraised Donald Trump by more than three-to-one last month, while Trump had a nearly four-to-one advantage in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission Monday.
CNN's Sara Sidner examines how nursing homes have been dealing with the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
President Donald Trump says he was being sarcastic when he suggested disinfectant could kill the coronavirus and CNN's Anderson Cooper rolls the tape showing that wasn't the case.
Billie “Jean” (McCartney) Price, 58, Kokomo, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home. She was born September 28, 1961, in Kokomo, to William H. and Helen I. (Stewart) McCartney.
After run on wide receivers — and pick of QB Jordan Love — Packers have Round 2 options in NFL draft
While many of the receivers that were available when the Packers picked Thursday night figure to be gone before Green Bay is slated to go on the clock in the second round at No. 62, GM Brian Gutekunst still should be able to find a wideout he likes before Day 2 ends.
After a year assisting under his father at Pacific High School, VanLeer took the boys basketball job at Owensville last week at just 23 years old.
Tom Oates: Facing pressure to improve now, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst makes stunning investment in future
You have to admire Brian Gutekunst's courage taking Utah State QB Jordan Love 15 years to the day after Ted Thompson took Aaron Rodgers to be Brett Favre's eventual successor. As much as that move worked in 2005, however, the move to go get Love failed to make sense.