August 17, 1964 - April 13, 2020
Barry Shietze passed away at age 55 at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, Ca. He was born in Kokomo, Ind., on August 17, 1964 to his parents Donald Shietze and Betty (Shietze) Simpson.
He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1982 and attended Ball State University. After that he moved to California. He loved the California sun so much he lived there the rest of his life.
Barry was employed with First Commercial Bank doing home mortgages for many years. Later he worked for Duke Services. He was a great reader, always had a book in his hand.
He was survived by three loving brothers Michael (Karen) Shietze of Pomona, Ca., Mark Shietze of Lafayette, Ind., and Darren (Lily) Shietze in Kent, Wa. Also his mother Betty (Simpson) Shietze.
We wish to thank his lady Judy McDuff. She has been a friend and partner to Barry for many years. They shared lots of good times together.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” on Saturday, July 18th from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a short service at 5:30 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church located at 3330 County Rd. W 100 S, Kokomo, Ind.
Everyone is invited.