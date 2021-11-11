Barry Alan Schneck, age 66, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Barry was born November 26, 1954 in Seymour, Indiana to the late Maurice and Margaret Schneck. He graduated from Seymour High School in 1973 and went on to IVY Tech for HVAC training after which he became an HVAC instructor for many years. Barry worked at IU Health Methodist as the head technician from 1977-2016.
In his earlier years Barry enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He would go on local rides with Kellie and friends with a yearly trip out to Sturgis, South Dakota. Most weekends he enjoyed sports, especially Notre Dame football games and Nascar races. He began gradually losing his eyesight in the 1980's, but persevered and adapted to remain working, driving and enjoying life for years. Another passion was spending time with family at their second home at a quiet and cozy cabin in Rockville. Boat rides, swimming and enjoying the lake was always part of the agenda. All the while in Barry’s shadow, was a waggy tailed and beloved family dog, Angus. Seldomly were these two apart, sharing car rides, snacks and naps. He cherished time with family, and all were welcome to stop by for a visit anytime. He will forever be remembered, as Barry would say “Happy, happy, happy, and lucky, lucky, lucky.”
Barry is survived by his Daughter; Amber Schneck (Indpls), Son; Greg Schneck (Florida), Grandchildren; Riley, Macy and Morgan Schneck, Brothers; Gene (Marcia) Schneck (Seymour) and Steve Schneck (Columbus), Sean Kinney (Kokomo) Tom Kinney (Indpls), Gilayne Bridgewater (Franklin), along with Nieces; Meagan, Trisha, Michelle, Heather, Breanne, Melissa, Sarah, Colleen and Mary.
Barry is preceded in death by his Wife; Kellie Schneck and Brother; Dale Schneck (California).
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind or the Poor Clare Nuns of Kokomo.
A Memorial Gathering will take place at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 12:00pm-3:00pm. There will be no formal funeral service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com for the Schneck family.