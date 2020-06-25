Barbara N. Mccartney

Barbara Nadine (Stack) McCartney, 83, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on June 22, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1937 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Robert Earl Stack and Mildred Stack (Weir). She married the love of her life in August of 1975, Robert Joseph McCartney, who preceded her in death.
Barbara graduated from Kokomo High School in 1955. She worked as an Office Manager & Realtor at Roler Real Estate. Barbara was a member of New Life Church in Kokomo, IN and affiliate member of Metropolitan Community Churches Worldwide. She was an Avon representative for many years. Barbara was awarded the Avon President's Club Mrs. Albee Award nine times.
She was a strong person of faith. She had a deep and abiding love for her family and her vast family of choice. She welcomed and accepted people as they are and made everyone feel included and a part of the family. She loved her four-legged children and grand dogs and is survived by Gracie and is preceded in death by Callie.
Not only did she love her family, she loved to travel and go on many cruises. Her radiant smile and loving spirit left a lasting impact on all who knew and loved her.
Surviving relatives include: Penny Hayes, sister; Denise Sosbe, daughter and wife Diana Williams; Annette Shelly, daughter and husband Robert; Rick Rhen-Sosbe, son and husband Michael; Michael McCartney, son and wife Stacy. Grandchildren: Mark Shelly and wife Brandy; Justin Shelly and fiance Kayla Ashmore; Brandon McCartney; Brittany McCartney Hursh and husband Nathaniel; Nick Reed, Amy (Reed) Dunlap and husband Nick; Great grandchildren: Allenah Shelly, Joe Shelly, Bryleigh Shelly, DJ Shelly, Logan Shelly, Roland Hursh, Presley Dunlap.
Funeral services will be 9:30 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to COVID 19 and family members being at high risk, the family is requesting guests to wear a mask. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.