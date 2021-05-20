Barbara Louise (Herren) Jarrett

Barbara Louise Jarrett, 83, Crystal River, Florida, formerly of Kokomo, passed away May 16, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. She was born May, 6, 1938, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Robert Lewis Herren Sr. and Rosemary (Wiles) Herren. She married Owen Dale Jarrett who survives.
Barbara was a 1956 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. In 1995, Barbara moved to Crystal River, Florida where she lived for 26 years. She loved reading and doing crafts. She was a very devoted mother to her daughter. Barbara loved her church family and attending church services.
Along with her husband Owen, Barbara is also survived by her daughter, Rhonda Kay Ballew; sister, Patricia Fivecoate; including many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She will always live on in our hearts.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert Herren Jr., Jackie Lee Herren and Roger Eugene Herren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Barbara's family, please visit our floral store.