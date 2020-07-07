Barbara Louise Beard, 80, of Kokomo, passed away the evening of Monday July 7, 2020 at 2:06am at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown, IN. Barbara was born to the late Basil Cardwell and Lois (Miller) Cardwell on September 29, 1939 in Kempton, IN. She married Melvin L. Beard on June 5, 1960 in Kempton. He passed away on August 4, 2016.
Barb graduated from Jefferson Township with the class of 1957. She sold Real Estate for Better Homes and Gardens in Kokomo for over 25 years. She loved taking her grandkids past the homes she had sold or listed. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Barb was especially proud of her two sons and their families. Barb was an avid I.U basketball fan and loved coach Bob Knight. She was an active member of the Judson Road Christian Church for many years, dating back to when it was named the Kokomo Church of Christ.
Surviving her are her two sons; Bart Beard (Janie) of Greenwood, Bret Beard (Stephanie) of Sharpsville, grandchildren; Jarred (Nancy), Brittany (A.J.), Aaron, Alan, Ashlynn and Kaylee, great grandchildren; Madi, Layla, Liam, Elijah and Emma, sister; Karen Snow and brother Charles (Sue) Cardwell.
She is preceded in death by her husband and three siblings.
A time of gathering for family and friends will take place at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. The service will take place Friday morning at 11am at the mortuary. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.