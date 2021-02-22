Barbara Lorrene "Barb" (Rawls) Robertson

Barbara Lorrene “Barb” Robertson, 58, Kokomo, passed away February 21, 2021, at her home. She was born September 1, 1962, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Robert & Johnnie (Duke) Rawls. On June 26, 1983, in Kokomo, she married Bruce Robertson who survives.
Barb enjoyed arts and crafts, coloring and playing with her grandchildren.
Along with her husband Bruce, Barb is also survived by her sons, Justin (Melissa Speer) Robertson and James Robertson; grandchildren, Jordan Robertson, Holly Speer, Scott Speer, Bruce Robertson and Silas Long; nephews, Tim Spencer and Logan Bradley; aunts, Wanda (Jesus) DeJesus, Mary Rixie and Helen Sloan; sisters-in-law, Marcia Henderson and Kendra (Britney) Robertson; mother-in-law, Irene Robertson; cousins, Ragina Coulter and Evelyn Rawls; and special friends, Monica Pratt, Melissa Speer and Patty Chapel.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charlie Rawls and Scott Rawls; sister, Anna Bradley; nephews, Larry Bradley Jr., Kenny Rawls, Scott Michael Rawls, Jason Bradley; father-in-law, Bruce Robertson, Sr.; nieces, Carlena Spencer and Angie Spencer; and aunt, Notra McGee.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, February 26, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Mike Ennis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
