Barbara Jean Tinder passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020 at home following a six-month battle with breast and lung cancer. She was born August 21, 1934 in Kokomo to Herman and Mildred (Long). On May 18, 1963 she married William Tinder who preceded her in death.
Barbara returned to school to receive her GED. She retired from Kolux, worked at Syndicate Sales & Kinder Sign Company. She also owned and ran B&B Florist, and Tinder’s Mini-Storage. She was a member of Grace Apostolic Ministries and enjoyed monthly breakfasts with the ladies of the church, also monthly lunches with her aunts and cousins.
She enjoyed reading, paint-by-number pictures, and knitting hats to be given away at food pantries. She loved Christmas time and spent many years volunteering for We Care, and decorating her house and yard for We Care Park. Barbara played Mrs. Claus for several years at We Care Park.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy (Mike), granddaughter Stevee, daughter-in-law Stacy, grandchildren Jay (Jennifer), Christina, Jessica, and Stephen and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, granddogs, Mary Jane, Mia, Coco, Molly, Iris, Parker and Zoey.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son William (Willie); daughter-in-law Tammy Kay; stepsons William Todd, Mark Edward; daughter-in-law Kathy; stepdaughter Kelly Jo; father, mother, brothers George(Judy), Gary (Hattie) Howard, Charles Marlin (Marley).
Funeral services will be on Saturday October 10, 2020 12:00pm at Grace Apostolic Church, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo, IN 46901. Friends may call from 11:00am until time of service. Burial will immediately follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Joe Wampler will officiate. Contributions may be made to We Care Kokomo, 519 N. Main St. Kokomo IN 46901.
