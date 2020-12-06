Barbara Jean Buchanan, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born October 12, 1932, in Louisville, KY, to Fredrick and Minnie (Cottner) Felts. On April 11, 1954, she married James Herbert Buchanan who preceded her in death on November 21, 2016.
Barbara received her Master’s in Education from Webster University School of Education in Webster Groves, Missouri. Barbara had a strong passion for teaching elementary school and then advanced science for middle school students in Riverview Gardens School District, retiring in 1990. She especially enjoyed the sciences and often helped her children and grandchildren in their endeavors. She was also a gifted artist and musician. She loved birdwatching and often traveled with her husband to enjoy the hobby. Barbara loved animals especially her dogs and cats.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Astrid) Buchanan and Valerie Imbierowicz; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, James Roney; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Freda, Van, Fred, Elsie and Betty.
Barbara will be entombed in Marion National Cemetery with her husband Herb. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
