Barbara Jean (Bagwell) Gerhart

Barbara Jean Gerhart, 92, Kokomo, passed away at 3:15pm, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Bloom of Kokomo. She was born on June 25, 1928 to Gary and Mary (Lorenz) Bagwell. She married Jack Gerhart on July 16, 1949. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1974.
Barbara was a graduate of Kokomo High School and retired from Delco Electronics. She was a member of Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed shopping and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Greg) Abresch, John (Shelle) Gerhart, and Julie Gerhart; brother, Bill Bagwell; sisters, Pat Ford and Nancy Arnett; grandchildren, JB (Damla) Gerhart, Chris (Michelle) Gerhart, Ryan (Dusty) Abresch, Adam (Elizabeth) Abresch, Sharon Koon; and eight great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gary, Jim, and Dick; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Cope.
A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association. A special thank you from the family to the staff of Bloom of Kokomo for the care they provided for Barb’s last years.
