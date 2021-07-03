Barbara J. (Whittle) Curella

Barbara J. Curella, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 3:45 pm Thursday July 1, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born July 13, 1940, in Smith’s Grove, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hessie & Clora (Cassady) Whittle. On June 29, 1956, in Louisville, Kentucky, she married Al S. Curella who preceded her in death December 8, 2013.
Barbara retired from Delco Electronics after 14 years of service and was a member of Beaver Dam Church in Brownsville, Kentucky.
Barbara is survived by her children, Sherrie (Kenny) Sessions, Rinard, Illinois, Gregg Curella, Bowling Green, Kentucky and Terry Curella, San Diego, California, along with 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; and her sister, Earline Grant.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Greg Reed officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
