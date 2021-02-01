Barbara J. Haberfield, 79, peacefully passed away at 6:45 a.m. on January 30, 2021 at home. She was born August 14, 1941, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to James and Bessie (Baron) Lurty. On January 21, 1963, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Wheeling, West Virginia, she married Robert Haberfield, and he survives.
Barbara was a 1959 graduate of Wheeling High School and a graduate of B.M. Spurr School of Nursing. She had worked at Ohio Valley General Hospital in Wheeling and at St. Joseph Hospital, Forest Park Nursing Home and Windsor Estates Nursing Home in Kokomo. Barb loved playing games with her grandson. At about age six, he tagged her “The Havoc Wreaker”, which she loved. She used his tag for the name of her team in her Family Fantasy Football League. Every year, she anticipated the “family backyard olympic games” every 4th of July. She admired and loved the nuns at the Monastery of the Poor Clares, she called them her angels. She held various offices in the PTA at Palmer Grade School. She was a member of the Kokomo Family YMCA, Moose Lodge and St. Patrick Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her sons, James (Kelly) Haberfield and Timothy (Betsy) Haberfield; grandson, Alex Haberfield; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial, open to the public, will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo, with Fr. John Nguyen the celebrant. Immediate family only burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Monastery of the Poor Clares or the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
