Barbara J. Grable, 87, of Kokomo, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born February 20, 1934 in Steubenville, Ohio to Harold and Winifred (Barcus) Baker. She married Donald D. Grable on December 28, 1957 in Kokomo. Don preceded her in death on April 16, 2007.
Barb taught Baton twirling for many years with the Galveston Rangerettes Baton Corp. Many young ladies learned this skill from her. She loved Baton twirling and traveling to competitions, her church family, singing in the church choir brought her much happiness, as well as teaching the youth choir. Her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and supporter and to see the smile on her face and joy in her eyes when she saw or spoke of them was undeniable. Barb and Don both had a love for their country and were true patriotics.
Surviving family include her daughters, Donna (Al) Knowland, Pensacola, FL; Denna Comatov, Lafayette, IN; Darlene Grable, Noblesville, IN; and Darla (Shane) Frey, Walton, IN. Surviving grandchildren include, Leslie Knowland, Pensacola, FL; Kim Kaufke, Pensacola, FL; Heather Phelps (Scott Sullivan), Kokomo, IN; Ethan (Bri) Frey, of Peru, IN, step grandchild Whitney Frey (Logansport, IN), grand-doggers Pennie & Zoey (Lafayette, IN). Surviving great-grandchildren are, Kelly Jean Smith, Ivy McIntyre, Henri and Abi Kaufke, Pensacola, FL; Dayton Phelps, Hadleigh Phelps, Kiera Phelps, Kokomo, IN, and Kendall and Cutler Frey, Peru, IN. Barb is also survived by siblings, Dick (Madonna) Baker, Chicago IL; Bill (Valerie) Baker, Union City, IN; Carol (Terry) Brock, Naples, FL; and Debbie (Gary) Downing of Peru, IN, several nephew and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, son-in-law, Bob Comatov, grandson-in-law, Rick Kaufke and brother Bob Baker.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Galveston First Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. immediately following visitation with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. A private burial will take place in the Galveston Cemetery. In memory of Barb, memorial contributions may be given to Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston, IN. 46932, Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, IN 46901 or the Wounded Warriors Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
