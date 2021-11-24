Barbara J. Engle, 84, of Kokomo, passed away at 7:53 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born October 12, 1937, in Lynn, Indiana, to William and Vivian (Reed) Daily. She married David E. Engle, in 1983, at the Kokomo Southside Christian Church, and he survives.
Barbara graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1955 and earned her Secretarial associate’s degree from Ball State University. She was a member of the Professional Secretarial Association. She worked at Haynes International for over thirty years before retiring as a benefits representative. Barbara enjoyed bird watching, gardening, square dancing and traveling.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Jill VanSickle, S. Kathy (Steven) Maack and Scott (Maureen) Engle; grandchildren, Clair (Jordan Jeffers) Kieft, Brentt (Bethany) VanSickle, Brandon (Brittany) VanSickle, Brock (Aleisha) VanSickle, Rebecca (Cody) Shuler, Markus Maack and Nicole (Michael) Lemming; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Don (Marie) Daily.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kent VanSickle; brother, Jack Daily; and the father of her children, William VanSickle.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to Noon on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Kokomo Southside Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
