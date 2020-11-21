Barbara J. "Barb" (Cavert) Lennon

Barbara J. “Barb” Lennon, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 3:15 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home. She was born September 1, 1939, in Ripon, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Chester K. & Evelyn H. (Kemnitz) Cavert. On October 20, 1962, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, she married Richard N. Lennon who survives.
Barb was a 1957 graduate of Ripon High School. She then graduated in 1979 from Indiana University where she received her BSN and MSN in Nursing and was in Who’s Who in Nursing in 1976 & 1979. She retired in 1998. Barb was a member and past president of Tri Kappa and Wednesday morning Musical and a member of Kokomo Symphony Chorus. Barb served 38 years on the Board of Directors for the Kokomo symphony. She enjoyed Cross Country Skiing, snorkeling, Bridge, reading and sewing. She traveled extensively in the US and Europe. She took a special interest in supporting the arts and art scholarships and supporting Art on the Square along with the Kokomo Arts Center.
Along with her husband Richard, Barb is also survived by her sons, Michael A. (Linda) Lennon, Patrick J. Lennon and Keith C. (Bonnie) Lennon; grandchildren, Lauren K. Lennon and Patrick N. Lennon; sister, Patricia J. Tonn; and cousin, Georgene Vinz.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cheryl Jirschele; and grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant. Private burial will be held in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s memory to the Kokomo Symphony. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
