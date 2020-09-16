Barbara Ann (Sholty) Rosenbach, 85, passed peacefully in her sleep at North Woods Village on September 13, 2020 at 1:15 pm Sunday. She was born on July 22, 1935 on the family farm in Ervin Township, Howard County, Kokomo to the late Ralph and Ruth (Webb) Sholty. Barbara was a graduate of Northwestern High School and Purdue University. While at Purdue (1954) she became a charter member of Twin Pines Cooperative House, a sorority for girls majoring in Home Economics.
Barbara was married to the love of her life, Joseph G. Rosenbach on December 10, 1960, and they were married for fifty-five years before Joe passed in 2016. Together they raised four children, Michele Rosenbach, Lynette (Ed) Cotterman, Janelle Riggs and Marc (Cindy) Rosenbach.
Barbara worked as the Howard County Extension Agent for Youth/4-H and then as the Adult program Agent. She started the EFNEP program in Howard County. She traveled the state as a judge for foods and crafts at the county fairs for both youth and adults. She was inducted into the Howard County 4-H Hall of Fame. Barbara retired in 1992.
Barbara was a member of Upper Deer Creek Church in Galveston. She was also a member of the Young American Eastern Star Chapter, Life member of Altrusa, Kokomo Chapter of AARP, and Howard County Extension Homemakers. She was also a Haworth Bard Booster parent chaperoning many trips and head of many fundraiser projects.
Barbara is survived by her children; granddaughter, Jessica Rosenbach; brother, Richard (Patricia) Sholty; sister-in-law, Linda Sue Sholty, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Ralph and Ruth Sholty; brother, Thomas C. Sholty; son-in-law, David L. Riggs; and niece, Yvonne M. Sholty.
Barbara will be missed by many. The family wishes to thank North Woods Village for the loving care given to their mother over the years and a special thanks to Kindred Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Howard County 4-H Exhibit Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
