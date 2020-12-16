Barbara Ann Merrill

Barbara “Barb” Ann Merrill, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 7:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born June 19, 1932, in Frankfort, Indiana, the daughter of the late Charles and Nina (Pedigo) Smith. On October 14, 1955, she married Francis “Frank” Merrill who survives.
Barb was a 1950 graduate of Jackson Township High School in Frankfort, Indiana. She worked at Thorntown Textile and Jewel Simons in Frankfort, Indiana until she moved to Kokomo, Indiana in 1960. Barb’s main career started in September 1956 with the birth of her first child. After her youngest child entered school, she worked in the Kokomo High School cafeteria for many years. Barb loved collecting bells from all of her travels with her family. Barb enjoyed gardening and canning. She enjoyed their yearly trip to Tampa, Florida for the month of January. Her greatest joy was being with her family and making memories that will live on forever through her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with her husband Frank, Barb is also survived by her daughters, Janice “Jan” Merrill of Auburn, Indiana, Karen (Greg) Finley of Kokomo, Indiana, Sharon (Chris) Hiatt of Rochester, Indiana, Vivian (Jeff) Clemons of Sheridan, Indiana and son, Scott (Lorie) Merrill of Kokomo, Indiana; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Jon) Young of Kokomo, Indiana, Austin Finley of Noblesville, Indiana and Andrew Merrill of Kokomo, Indiana; great-grandsons, Kaiden Merrill and Elijah Young; six step-grandchildren and seventeen step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Beverly (Troy) Michael, Marilyn (Basil) Davis, and Carroll Smith, along with several nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Smith, Bill Smith, Stanley Smith and Max Smith; and sisters, Julia Phillips, Jean Shearer, Betty Hoffman and Doris Guinn.
A private funeral service will be held at 10am, Monday, December 28, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Newton officiating. Friends are invited to view the service via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. A public visitation will be held from 2-4pm, Sunday, December 27 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Barb’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
