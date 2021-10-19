Barbara Ann (Fitz) Larimore

Barbara Ann Larimore, 75, Kokomo, passed away, Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born September 16, 1946 in Logansport to Cletus and Mildred (Rogers) Fitz. She married Terry Larimore on May 7, 1966, and he survives.
Barbara was a 1964 graduate of Logansport High School. She worked as a switchboard operator for Indiana Bell and then a customer service representative for AT&T until she retired in 2002. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. Barbara was an avid fan of Disney World and would go two times a year. She also enjoyed the beaches in Florida. She loved her dogs, but most of all loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved making memories with them.
Along with her husband of 55 years, Barbara is survived by her sons, Tim (Lori) Larimore, Russiaville, Mark Larimore, Kokomo, and Dan (Abby) Larimore, Marysville, OH.; sister, Linda Fitz; grandchildren, Shelby, Derek, Emily, and Mason Larimore, and Olivia Warner; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Beverly Beckley.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4pm until the time of the service at 6pm at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Burial will be held 10am, Friday, October 22, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s honor to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Barbara's family, please visit our floral store.