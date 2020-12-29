Barbara A Lewis

Barbara Ann Lewis, 88, of Kokomo, joined her beloved husband, Joseph, in their heavenly home on December 24, 2020. Barbara was born on December 27, 1931 to the late Richard and Helen (Morris) Grace in Logansport. On February 28, 1968, she married Joseph R. Lewis and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2020.
Barbara graduated from Logansport High School in 1949. She was employed by the Palumbo Distributing Co. and Maibens Inc., both in Logansport; Head Start and Price Implement Co., both in Portland. Barbara was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, a member of the Builder's Sunday School Class, The United Methodist Women's Organization (Hope Circle). She supported and volunteered with Mission Ministry locally, and with Operation Classroom missions to Sierra Leone, West Africa.
Barbara is survived by three sons, Jeff (Sherry) Lewis, Kokomo, Randy (Marsha) Lewis, of Indianapolis, and Ted (Sharon) Lewis, Corpus Christi, TX; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Roleen Lewis, of Venice, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, Steven; parents, Richard and Helen; brothers, Arthur, Ralph, and Donald; three sisters, Betty (Homer) Ellers, Delores (Don) Bonnell, and Rosemary (John) Vernon; and brother-in-law, John Lewis.
There will be a time for visitation and joint funeral service for both, Joseph and Barbara, on Friday, January 8, 2020 from noon until the time of service at 1pm, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster St, Kokomo. Pastor Bruce Vernon will be officiating. Funeral will be available to watch on Facebook Live from Ellers Mortuary Facebook page. Burial will follow to St. John's Cemetery, Logansport. Facial masks will be required and limit of 25 people are allowed during the gathering at any given time. Barbara requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Luke's United Methodist Church of Kokomo, to further the Mission Ministry of Operation Classroom, Sierra Leone, Africa. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.