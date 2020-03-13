Mrs. Barbara A. Creviston, 90, Marion Indiana joined her husband, James Creviston in heaven March 11, 2020. She was born February 10, 1930 to Glen and Grace Parrish in Grant County Indiana.
Barbara is survived by her son Vaughn; (Martha) Creviston, daughters; Linda (Keith) Eltzroth and Nancy Daniels (Bill Walker), granddaughters; Angie Rudy, Leia Daniels and Sarah Schafer, great granddaughters; Dakota & Sydney Grawcock and sister; Mary Cortner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband James Creviston, grandson; Michael Creviston, brother; Burl Parrish and sister; Ruby Meier.
A Graveside service will be held for Barbara at Converse Cemetery, Converse IN, Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Memorials on her behalf may be made to Swayzee Christian Church 110 North Washington St. Swayzee IN, 46986