Baba Carpenter, 79 of Kokomo, passed away at Allison Pointe Healthcare center on Sunday September 13, 2020. She was born to the late Roscoe Coombs and Geneva (Bowman) Redman on August 18, 1941 in Kokomo.
She worked for Delco Electronics for 21 years. Baba loved to crochet, play pool, and spend time with her family and friends.
Surviving is her companion of 27 years; Joe Bradburn, daughter; Dawn Carpenter, step son; Jimmy Carpenter, brother; Ty Watts, sister; Mona Day, grandchildren; Delola Esslinger, Brian Canady, Anthony Smith, and Lindsay Keesling (Robert), eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, three sons; Michael Smith, Richard Smith, and Tracy Wayne Carpenter, and two sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services for Baba will be held at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 11am. Visiting will be held Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Adam Wolf will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.