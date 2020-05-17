Autumn Michelle Bousum, 27, Kokomo, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020, in her hometown. She was born January 29, 1993, to James and Amy (Wilson) Bousum. On July 8, 2016, she was engaged to Quinn Phillips, and he survives.
Autumn graduated from Northwestern High School in 2011. She had a huge love for animals, tennis, gardening, and gymnastics.
In addition to her fiancé Quinn, Autumn is survived by her mother, Amy Bousum; twin sister, Christy (Chris) Lowry; half-brother, Jermiah Bousum; half-sister, Bobbi Jean (Bousum) Ropes; Pops, Max (Adair) Wilson; nephew, Lakeland Lowry; aunts and uncles, Tom (Bridgett) Wilson, Betsy (Steve) Nichols, Charles Saunders; and numerous cousins.
Autumn was preceded in death by her father, James Bousum; and granny, Maryanna Wilson.
Private services will be held at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, with pastor Gary Britton officiating. Private burial will follow at North Union Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend via webcast at 11 am Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Kokomo Community Cats, New Leash on Life, and the Posey Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
