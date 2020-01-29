May 10, 1934 – January 27, 2020 Audrey Margaret Marler, 85, Kokomo, passed away on Monday Jan. 27, 2020 at Century Villa of Greentown, surrounded by her family. She was born May 10, 1934 to the late Heber T. Hall and Margaret (Haslem) Hall in Roosevelt, Utah. She married Lyman Albert Marler on March 21, 1957 in the Logan Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he survives her.
Audrey graduated from Union High School, Class of 1952 in Roosevelt, Utah. She then attended the University of Utah for one year. She worked at Sears & Robuck Co., and Kokomo Spring for 15 years and she retired in 1992. She also had a catering business for many years. Audrey loved spending time with her family. She was a great supporter of her children, grandchildren, and many others who called her “Gram” in all their sporting activities. She was a wonderful grandmother, and loved spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved spoiling them rotten. She loved cooking, crocheting, knitting, quilting, crafting and reading. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a leader in the Girl Scouts for a short time. Audrey is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lyman A. Marler, her 4 children, Rebecca C. Marler, Dennis (Marcia) Marler, Terry (Sandra) Marler and Dee (Connie) Marler. 8 grandchildren, Tyler L. (Millena) Marler, Kayci (Willee) White, Boyd T. (Mihaela) Marler, Chad H. (Alli) Marler, Tara L. (Jalen Ellis) Heines, Cammie (Garrett) Settle, Kaitlyn A. (Gordon) Fjelsted and Trevor L. Marler. 6 great-grandchildren, Rachel L. Marler, Cooper R. Heines, Jacob L. Marler, Sadie P. Heines, Henry “Hank” D. Marler, and Thea Rose Marler. She is proceeded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and 1 sister. Audrey’s service will be 12pm Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902, with visitation from 10am until time of service. Burial will immediately follow the service in Albright Cemetery, Kokomo Indiana. You can find Audrey’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can leave the family a personal note.