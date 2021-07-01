Ashley N. Tittle, 35, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:53 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born March 28, 1986, in Noblesville, to Mike Tittle and Ruth (Richards) Smith.
Ashley was currently working at Wendy’s. She enjoyed listening to music, drawing and swimming.
Survivors include her children, Cheyenne Nichole Jackson and Zayne Allen Staley; mother, Ruth Smith; father, Mike Tittle; sister, Jessica Tittle; nieces and nephew, Arianna, Ayrick and Makenzie; her boyfriend, Brian Bowen, and his children, Bryce and Lily.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Martha Lanning, and grandfather, Jim Tittle.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
