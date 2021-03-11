Asher Joseph Moore, 4 hours old, passed away at 7:52 pm Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Women’s Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born the son of Michael J. & Erica M. (Jensen) Moore.
Along with his parents, Asher is also survived by his sister, Vivienne and brother, Quinn; grandparents, Richard & Margaret Moore and Ronald & Marjorie Weigt; aunts and uncles, Tyler & Ann Moore, Terri & Jeremy Burke, Mindy & Danny Dean and Shelly & Mike Wood; step-uncle and aunt, Doug & Steph Weigt; half-uncles and aunts, Eva Jensen, Angela Jensen, Annette & Joe Venhuda, Paula Jensen, Pam Brown and Andrea and Mark Eurich, along with many cousins.
Asher was preceded in death by his grandfather, Darrel Jensen; and uncle, Anthony Jensen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Fr. Chris Shocklee the celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Asher’s memory to the St. Vincent Kokomo-Birthing Center. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
