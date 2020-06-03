Arthur C. “Art” Kissel, 98, of Kokomo, formerly of Walton, Indiana passed away at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Primrose of Kokomo. He was born January 23, 1922 in Fults, IL to Charles S. and Rosa J.E. (Dick) Kissel. His wife Dorothy Reichert Kissel preceded him in death on December 29, 1957.
Began working with his father on the farm as a young boy. He later became a heavy equipment operator working on projects for the Army Corps of Engineers in Illinois and later revamping Bunker Hill Navy Base to meet the Grissom Air Base requirements. Art bought land in Walton, Indiana and from 1964 – 1974 built 30 brick homes and a 6-unit apartment building. He served on the Rock Creek Conservatory Board, 1972 – 1974 and the Walton Town Board, 1974 – 1986. He was a member of the Walton Masonic Lodge #423, Scottish Rite Valley Indianapolis, the Murat Shrine Indianapolis and he enjoyed traveling with Ambassadair travel club for many years, traveling to over 100 countries.
Surviving family include his daughter, Catherine A. “Cathy” Kissel, Kokomo; step sons, Ed and Jim Robinson both of IL; sister Pearl (Robert) Greibel, IL. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Harold (Sue) Reichert, Linda Yaggee, Sheila Westhoff, Dennis Greibel and Bruce Schottel. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Esther Schottel and Alvin E. Kissel and step son, Rich Robinson.
Private graveside services will be held Friday, June 5th at Ever Rest Memorial Park Mausoleum in Logansport with Pastor Bill Collins officiating. Entombment will follow at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707 or online at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
