Arley C. Mitcham, 87, Kokomo, woke up in his heavenly home March 28, 2021. He was born April 9, 1933 in Amigo, West Virginia, to Herman and Lessie McKinney. Shortly after his birth, his mother passed away and he was raised by his uncle and aunt, Ballard and Avis Mitcham who later adopted him.
Arley graduated from Greenbriar Military Academy in West Virginia, attended Tampa University and then graduated from Trinity Bible College in Florida where he met his girlfriend and the love of his life, Ruth L. (Titus) Mitcham, who survives. Arley worked several different places after moving to Kokomo, but his true passion was preaching. He started his preaching career in 1953 soon after graduating college and continued preaching throughout his life and served as a Senior Pastor at Community Church in Russiaville.
Arley is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Mitcham; four children, Debby (Mark) Dunlap, Fred (Kim) Mitcham, Sandy (Tim) Glassburn and Stacy (Trent) Grider; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Arley was preceded in death by both sets of parents; his brothers, Ray McKinney, Randal McKinney and Clyde Mitcham; and his sisters, June (McKinney) Fender and Mildred (McKinney) Stump.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo with Pastor Bill Martin officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Arley's family, please visit our floral store.