Arlene (Lewis) King

Arlene King, 80, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home. She was born December 23, 1939 to the late Orville and Mary Lewis in Splint, KY. On March 28, 1980, she married Ronald A. King in Kokomo, and he survives.
Arlene was a 1958 graduate of Kokomo High School. She received her Bachelor’s degree in 1961, and her Master’s degree in 1967, both from Ball State University. She retired from Kokomo Center Schools after 32 years of service. She loved our Lord Jesus and attended Kokomo Independent Baptist Church and then Faith Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband Ronald, Arlene is survived by her son, Randal M. (Sandra) Smith; grandsons, Dylan and Austin; sister, Jackie D. (Peter) Tschantz; brother, David R. (Lydia) Lewis; and nephews, Michael and Ryan.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; and beloved nephew, Eric Nelson.
Private funeral services will be held for Arlene with Pastor Eric Stovall officiating. Burial will follow in Kendall Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 10 to 11 am Monday, December 21, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 600 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Missions in Arlene’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
