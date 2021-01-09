Arlene Joyce Hadley

Arlene Joyce Hadley, 84, of Kokomo, IN passed away on January 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born on January 18, 1936 in Andover, Massachusetts, the daughter of Herbert and Viola (White) Hadley. She spent most of her youth in Chicago until moving to Kokomo in 1952 where she met and married Carl Babb in 1956. After they divorced they remained dear friends until his passing in 2015. She worked at Cuneo Press and Delco, retiring from Delco after 30 years. She volunteered at St. Vincent Kokomo and assisted a local agency serving the disabled with daily living needs. In her younger days she was our ping pong pro, enjoyed golfing, bowling, and was our Canasta champ. She was an avid reader and liked to work the daily crossword puzzles. She adored her Yorkshire Terrier, Maxey her beloved companion for eleven years. Spending time with her family and grandchildren was very important to her. Arlene was preceded in death by her mother and father; beloved sister, Carole Hummer; and Carl. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cindy Babb, Carla (Dave) Summers; son, Dale (Lilia) Babb; grandchildren, Whitney Hinrichsen, Chelsey (Dave) Meister, Heather Babb, and Alex Williams; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to St. Vincent Hospice and all her wonderful caretakers that showed her great compassion. All services will remain private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's name to the American Heart Association or the Kokomo Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.

Tags