Arlene Joyce Hadley, 84, of Kokomo, IN passed away on January 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born on January 18, 1936 in Andover, Massachusetts, the daughter of Herbert and Viola (White) Hadley. She spent most of her youth in Chicago until moving to Kokomo in 1952 where she met and married Carl Babb in 1956. After they divorced they remained dear friends until his passing in 2015. She worked at Cuneo Press and Delco, retiring from Delco after 30 years. She volunteered at St. Vincent Kokomo and assisted a local agency serving the disabled with daily living needs. In her younger days she was our ping pong pro, enjoyed golfing, bowling, and was our Canasta champ. She was an avid reader and liked to work the daily crossword puzzles. She adored her Yorkshire Terrier, Maxey her beloved companion for eleven years. Spending time with her family and grandchildren was very important to her. Arlene was preceded in death by her mother and father; beloved sister, Carole Hummer; and Carl. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cindy Babb, Carla (Dave) Summers; son, Dale (Lilia) Babb; grandchildren, Whitney Hinrichsen, Chelsey (Dave) Meister, Heather Babb, and Alex Williams; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to St. Vincent Hospice and all her wonderful caretakers that showed her great compassion. All services will remain private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's name to the American Heart Association or the Kokomo Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Bullets strike home in Calumet City, police say
- Christine Lampard is pregnant
- Food box round five helps Idaho dairy
- 40 fascinating facts about the news industry
- Alan Wayne Enstrom
- Arlene Joyce Hadley
- Resources for homelessness in every state
- 50 best movies set during the Civil War
- 50 famous firsts from presidential history
- Daisy Ridley 'scared by Star Wars fans turning up at home
Most Popular
Articles
- Search parties planned for this afternoon to locate Peru man last seen in Kokomo
- Missing Peru man found dead after car accident
- Report: Two Indiana cities among most dangerous in terms of cost of crime
- Five arrested after armed robbery, auto theft at Jackson Morrow Park
- Fire department battles blaze at Kokomo Tribune
- Man dies of multiple injuries following crash in Calumet City
- 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
- Flavors of France: Ho. Co. transplant to open French bakery downtown
- Howard County ‘red’ status extended through end of January
- Overcoming the odds: Jan Southerland discharged from hospital after 16 days battling COVID on BiPAP machine
Images
Videos
Collections
CNN's Rosa Flores reports on Florida's botched Covid-19 vaccine rollout and how the state's senior residents are reaching out to officials for answers.
There are many resources available to individuals who are homeless or experiencing risk factors for homelessness. Using information from federal and state agencies and local charitable groups, Stacker compiled a list of resources for homelessness in each state.
Stacker presents the 50 best movies set during or around the Civil War, according to their IMDb ratings.
Using government websites, historical documents, and news articles, Stacker compiled a list of 50 famous firsts from presidential history.
'Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley left scared by film fans turning up at her house.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Search parties planned for this afternoon to locate Peru man last seen in Kokomo
- Missing Peru man found dead after car accident
- Report: Two Indiana cities among most dangerous in terms of cost of crime
- Five arrested after armed robbery, auto theft at Jackson Morrow Park
- Fire department battles blaze at Kokomo Tribune
- Man dies of multiple injuries following crash in Calumet City
- 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
- Flavors of France: Ho. Co. transplant to open French bakery downtown
- Howard County ‘red’ status extended through end of January
- Overcoming the odds: Jan Southerland discharged from hospital after 16 days battling COVID on BiPAP machine
Images
Videos
Collections
Actress Gal Gadot cried the first time she saw ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich admits he still gets chills remembering the band's first gig.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed that Little Mix will release new music in the spring.
'That Don't Impress Me Much' star Shania Twain reveals her French fries obsession.
'Entourage' star Kevin Connolly and his girlfriend Zulay Henao are expecting their first child together later this year.
In addition, former Knick Allonzo Trier has signed a G League contract.
Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats land another recruit for 2021.
Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats land another recruit for 2021.