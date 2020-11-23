Arlan E. Bookwalter, 78, of Walton, passed away at 1:22 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born March 16, 1942 in Cass County to Norman and Mary (Wilson) Bookwalter. He married Kay Rife on October 11, 1963 and she survives.
Arlan was a lifelong farmer in the Walton area. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, racing and especially woodworking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving family include his wife Kay Bookwalter of Walton; his children, Kelly (Ron) Polhamus of Florida; Jeff (Jami) Bookwalter of Walton and Cami (Mark) McLeland of Walton. His grandchildren Dustin and Andrew Schutte, Colton Bookwalter, Lauren, Garrett and Kenzie McLeland and Nicole, Samantha and Brea Polhamus. He is also survived by one sister, Lynnea Strong of Logansport. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family encourages everyone to attend the Graveside services which will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25th at Walton IOOF Cemetery with Pastor Doug Thomas officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required if attending services. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Arlan's family, please visit our floral store.