Arjarry Carney

Arjarry Louise (Thompson) Carney, 82, of Frankfort, IN passed away on January 20, 2021. She was born on September 12, 1938 in Kokomo, IN. Mother worked at Federal Mogul in Frankfort. After retiring she moved to Safety Harbor, Florida for 27 years where she and her husband of 65 years spent their time enjoying the good life. They enjoyed bowling, traveling with their friends, Church, and spending time with their family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Carney Sr.; parents, Clifford and Allena Mae (Webb) Thompson; son, Robert Carney; brothers, Lloyd Thompson and Martin Thompson.
Surviving relatives include two daughters and one son, Cathy Norris (Ronnie) of Frankfort, IN; Lorraine Atchley (Steve) of Mulberry, IN; Edward E. Carney, Jr. (Cheryl) of Scircleville, IN; six grandchildren, Brandy Marlow (Glenn) of Rossville, IN; Amber Ward (Clay) of Arcadia, IN; Nicolas Atchley (Brittani) of Mulberry, IN; Yvette Atchley of Mulberry, IN; Jackie Carney of Frankfort, IN; Taren Ruiz of Frankfort, IN; sixteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
Private services have been arranged with Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com