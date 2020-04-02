April Lynn Woodring, 45, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home in Lebanon, Indiana. She was born November 21, 1974 in Kokomo, Indiana, a daughter of Kathy (Sellers) McIntosh and the late Jimmie D. Woodring.

Raised in the Kokomo area, she attended Kokomo High School.

April enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, cooking, photography, and taking care of her home and family. She loved her family and friends dearly and will be missed by all.

Survivors: The love of her life: Jeremy Mueller of Lebanon; Mother: Kathy McIntosh of Forrest; Grandmother: Betty Pells of Kokomo; Three Children: Kasara M. (Felisha) Earnest of Kokomo; Nathaniel Sheasley of Kokomo; Ashley Offutt of Lebanon; Granddaughter: Alyssa Woodring of Kokomo; Brother: Jimmie D. (Sherri) Woodring, Jr. of Kokomo; Sister: Autumn (John) Pebley of Peru; Nieces and Nephews; Best Friend: Tana Austin of Kirklin; In-laws: Tom (Becky) Mueller of Acton and Becky Mueller of Indianapolis.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her dad, Cody McIntosh.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Myers Mortuary and Boone County Crematory of Lebanon, Indiana have been entrusted with her care.

Memorials may be made in April’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences: www.myersmortuary.com

Family Phone: Jeremy Mueller (765) 398 – 3764

Myers Mortuary – Lebanon, Indiana (765) 482 - 0620