April Diane Houser

April Diane (Walker) Houser, 75, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 18, 2020. She was born on April 10,1945 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of Lowell and Alta (Maddox) Jones. April enjoyed animals, art, being outdoors, fishing, and Lucille Ball. And she was very proud of her children and grandchildren. While living in Kokomo, she worked at Howard county recorders office and the switch board at Howard Community Hospital for several years. April also lived in Warsaw, IN and worked at the hospital and later moved to Indianapolis where she worked at Westview Hospital before moving back to Kokomo. Surviving relatives include a son and two daughters, James Walker (Shauta) of Indianapolis, IN; Jacinda Ross of Aurora, IL; Jamie Moore of Tecumseh, MI; eight grandchildren, Ian Ross (Jessica); Zachary Ross; Olivia Ross; Phoebe Ross; Vivien Walker; Max Walker; Colten Moore; Trevor Moore; sister-in-law Joyce King and brothers and sisters Kenny Blankenship, Robert Vinson, Patsy Mathis, Mary Vinson, and Susie Berlin. She was preceded in death by her parents and birth mother Mary Katherine Vinson, husband John Neal, husband Duane Houser, sisters Sarah Cook, Linda Fullen, Lizzie Hopwood, and brother Steve Blankenship.
Private services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. wdsww.sunsetmemorygarden.com