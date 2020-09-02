Antonios “Tony” Karavitis passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 29, at the age of 88. He was born in the village of Pontikiana on the island of Crete in Greece, on December 12, 1931, the son of the late Kiriaki and Emanouil Karavitakis.

Tony was the oldest among 4 siblings, followed by his brother, Markos, a sister who died shortly after birth, and his younger sister, Calliope (Popi). Tony and his siblings were all born American citizens in Greece because their father had immigrated to the U.S. at a young age, fought in WWI, and became a U.S. citizen. A proud American, Tony’s father returned to Greece in 1929 to marry and start a family.

Tony was 9 years old in 1940, when the German army invaded Crete, and his family’s home was confiscated by German officers until the war’s end. When the Germans were defeated in 1944, Tony then lived through the Greek civil war which lasted until 1949. In 1950, at nearly 19 years of age, Tony came to the United States traveling alone on the ship SS La Guardia which arrived at the Port of New York on November 8, 1950.

Tony came to Kokomo where he had a distant cousin Chris Pappas, and within a few weeks he went to live with the family of the Greek priest in Indianapolis, Father Apostolakis. Although he had graduated from high school in Greece, he attended Shortridge High School in Indianapolis for a few months where he learned English. He then worked at Universal Lock Company until he began his service in the U.S. Army on February 13, 1953. Tony was aboard the USS General LeRoy Eltinge (AP-154) when the Korean War ended in July 1953. He received an Honorable Discharge from the army in February 1961 after serving mainly in Europe and returned to Kokomo where he began working as a partner/co-owner of the Christo’s Club with Chris Pappas.

In 1962, Tony met Elizabeth “Liz” Henderson, who was finishing her undergraduate degree at Ball State University but was visiting her hometown of Kokomo. They began dating as Liz finished her degree, and they married on May 31, 1964. After living briefly in downtown Kokomo, they moved to a 8-acre property on East Carter Street in 1965 which continues to be the family home.

Tony eventually became sole owner of the Christo’s Club, which in the late 1960s and early 1970s was a nightclub featuring live performances of musicians including Jerry Lee Lewis and Ronnie Dove. In 1978, Tony transformed the club into a Saturday Night Fever-inspired disco complete with multi-colored lights, strobe lights, fog machine and sound system. The club became well known in Kokomo and the region as an entertainment venue. He retired and closed the club in the mid-1990s.

Tony was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Indianapolis, and during the last 15 years, he attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with his wife. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Tony was an avid gardener and cook. He took much pride in his land and his home-grown vegetables, flowers and herbs. He enjoyed having large gatherings for families and friends complete with a lamb roast and Greek dancing. Tony loved his cats and owned nearly a dozen during the last few decades, with his cat Amy a favorite.

He loved his homeland of Greece, but he was fiercely proud to be an American. He always reminded his children that he came to the U.S. with only $13 in his pocket. His life embodied the American Dream.

Above all, he loved his family. Tony is survived by wife of 56 years, Elizabeth, their two children Kathleen “Kathy” (Russ Hedge) Karavitis Hedge of Garrett Park, Maryland, and Dr. Michael “Mike” Karavitis of Los Angeles, California and his two grandsons Alex and Michael. He is also survived by his brother Markos and his family and his sister Calliope and her family.

There will be a small private graveside funeral for immediate family. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. A larger memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anne’s Guild in care of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior Street, Kokomo, IN 46901.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes. Share memories and offer condolences at www.shirleyandstout.com.